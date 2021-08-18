Cancel
Man arrested after fleeing from Bayonne cops for getting caught with stolen vehicle at car wash

By John Heinis
hudsoncountyview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested after fleeing from Bayonne police for getting caught with a stolen vehicle at a local car wash, authorities said. Elijah Gaffney, 24, of Roselle, was charged with receiving stolen property, obstructing a governmental function, resisting arrest by flight, being a fugitive from justice, as well as for an active warrant out of Essex County, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.

