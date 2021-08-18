Cancel
Musical Chairs Viral post

energy941.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t love to play musical chairs. This viral post comes from our sister station La Ley 95.7 and on-air host, Cesar who has some serious musical chair SKILLS! After he shared his video to Facebook, well the rest is history. The video has been viewed over 13 Million times and reached over 20 million people to date. If you need schooling on musical chairs hit up our boy Cesar here! 😆

Theater & Dance

Keep Up With Electronic Dance Music Blog Posts

If you love electronic dance music, then you are probably already part of the electronic music blogging community. In fact, you probably joined up long before you even started listening to electronic music yourself. The more you get a chance to read what other people are saying about a specific music genre, the more inclined you will be to join the online community herself.
Music

Ludacris Partners With Jif Peanut Butter, Debuts New Music

We’re not sure if it’s a major diss or a genius attempt to sell peanut butter but Ludacris’ new collaboration with JIF peanut butter is amusing, to say the least. Titled “The Return,” Ludacris is seen wearing his signature braids from the early 2000s while in the studio struggling with his flow, something he’s never had a problem with, however, it isn’t until he eats a spoonful of Jif that he realizes that rapping with peanut butter in his mouth gives his flow a more mumbled effect.
Celebrities

Normani Speaks On Long-Time Friendship With Cardi

Normani says Cardi B has been her “champion for a very, very long time.”. Normani, who was a part of Cardi’s “WAP” video, says Cardi was a big supporter of her single, “Motivation.”. The singer also revealed that she and Cardi have the same stylist in common so along with...
Music
defpen

Music Video: DC – Paro(noia)

With the amount of music that is released each and every week, it is nearly impossible to narrow down one listener’s favorite projects of the year into a top five or top 10 list. Jennifer Hudson dropped Heaux Tales, Isaiah Rashad delivered The House Is Burning and Dave dropped We’re All Alone In This Together. Not to mention, Drake, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar will all drop new music this year. What I can say without wavering is that when I think back at the chaotic year of 2021, I will think of DC’s In The Loop. The 10-track project is one of the warmest and honest releases in recent memory. On tracks like “Neighbourhood,” the London native lets us into the moment that he was tapped. On other tracks like “Bobby & Rowdy,” he dives into the discussion about brotherhood. While every track on the project has replay value, one of the tracks that seems to stand out above the others is “Paro(noia).”
Music

Kowloon Walled City Post “Oxygen Tent,” First New Music Since 2015

Kowloon Walled City always make me think of former MetalSucks writer Gary Suarez, who championed the band a whole bunch during his prolific tenure here (now nine years ago, holy shit, where does time go? yada yada). Listen to Gary: Kowloon Walled City are a phenomenal band, and their newly...
Music

Lorde Announces Latest Single “Mood Ring” Is Here

Lorde announced her latest single from “Solar Power” will be released on Tuesday (August 17), “Mood Ring” follows previously released tracks “Solar Power” and “Stoned At The Nail Salon.”. Lorde has explained that “Solar Power” is, “a little bit S Club, a little bit TLC, mixed with like, your classics...
Recipes
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Nixed Unflattering Report on Viral Posts: NYT

Facebook released a report this week detailing the content on its eponymous social network that had garnered the most views, and the dossier showed that family-friendly posts like recipes and animal videos dominated. The company had produced a similar report earlier this year, however, that showed the darker side of Facebook, The New York Times reports: the most-viewed link during the first three months of 2021 led to an article from The South Florida Sun Sentinel about a Florida doctor died after he received a coronavirus vaccine. Facebook executives thought the report would cause a public relations problem, so they decided to shelve it. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the earlier report was nixed: “We considered making the report public earlier, but since we knew the attention it would garner, exactly as we saw this week, there were fixes to the system we wanted to make.”
Music

Ed Sheeran Shares Clip Of Him Re-Recording Taylor Duet

Ed Sheeran shared a clip of him re-recording “Everything Has Changed” for Taylor Swift’s version of her 2012 “Red” album. Sheeran shared information regarding the preorder for Taylor’s latest re-recorded album and gave fans some good news, “There’s also a brand new song me and Taylor wrote the first day we met called ‘Run’ that’s out with the new version of the record, November 19th. Enjoy guys ! Was so fun reliving all of this x (sic)”
Music
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
Celebrities

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
Trouble Relationship

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Reason For Divorce

More info is coming out about why Kelly Clarkson got divorced. A source said, “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time. They added, “She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show and is the star of another hit show, The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”

