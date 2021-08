TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-People using pressurized irrigation within the city of Twin Falls have been asked to conserve water as deliveries have been reduced by the Twin Falls Canal Company. The City of Twin Falls has asked anyone using the pressurized irrigation system to follow the water conservation schedule and adjust their watering times to help lower demand. Thursday morning the Twin Falls Canal Company reduced the amount of water it sends to customers from 5/8 per share to 1/2 inch per share as water flows on the Snake River have gone down during the drought. The move only impacts pressurized irrigation within the City of Twin Falls and irrigators; the curtailment does not impact the city drinking water system.