Tim Tebow’s NFL Career Probably Done For Good This Time

Tim Tebow was the Heisman Trophy Winner! He was the quarterback from Florida Gators that went in the first round! He played for the Denver Broncos until he didn’t. His NFL career didn’t last as long as he or most would have though. But Tebow didn’t give up. He decided to play baseball and did that for a while. He even did some game announcing. When it was announced that he was coming back to the NFL, it had people wondering what team would give him the chance. Well it was the Jacksonville Jaguars with his old college coach who gave him the chance. His first pre-season game didn’t go well for him as a Tight End. Tebow was released after only playing one game with the the Jaguars. What is he gonna do now? Guess time will tell.