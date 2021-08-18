Cancel
Sports

Neeraj Chopra thanks PM Modi for his 'active support'

 6 days ago

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his active support of Indian sports and athletes. "It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence. Thank you for your active support to Indian sports and athletes," wrote Neeraj while sharing series of photos with Prime Minister Modi.

Neeraj Chopra
Narendra Modi
#Track And Field#Ani#Indian
Gold
India
Track & Field
New Delhi, IN
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
World

Neeraj Chopra rises to number 2 in World Rankings

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has gained 14 places to become world number two in the latest world rankings after his sensational show in the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra created history on August 7 as he became the first from the country to win...
Public Health

Neeraj Chopra tests negative for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is down with high fever and sore throat, but he has tested negative for COVID-19. Speaking to ANI, sources close to Neeraj said the javelin thrower has a sore throat, and he is currently down with fever. "Neeraj...
Sports

Neeraj Chopra's historic gold among 10 magical moments

Monte-Carlo [Monaco], August 11 (ANI): Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by the World Athletics. The 23-year-old Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the...
olympics.com

Neeraj Chopra rises to world No. 2 after historic Tokyo Olympics gold

Neeraj Chopra has climbed to world No. 2 in the latest men's javelin throw rankings after his gold-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics. This is the 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra's career-best ranking. The Indian athlete was ranked world No. 16 prior to the Summer Games. Neeraj Chopra made history by winning...
India

PM Modi emphasises role of industry in economic growth

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday said that the country is witnessing a strengthening of cooperation between the government and industry, which is propelling economic growth. He was addressing the annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry on the theme 'India@75: Government...
Sports

PM Modi lauds Neeraj, says success doesn't get to your head

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for his resilience and confidence in the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj created history as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold medal at the Tokyo Games.
World

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to participate in Paris Diamond League event

Fresh off his heroics at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Paris leg of the Diamond League on August 28. Neeraj Chopra made history at Tokyo 2020 by clinching gold in javelin throw and becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic medal. He is also only the second Indian, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.
India

Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra praised by Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Neeraj Chopra 'did wonders and bagged a gold medal for India', at the Defence Research and Development Organistaion (DRDO) Bhawan in Delhi. Neeraj Chopra, who is a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, created...
India

PM Modi thanks Madagascar President for I-Day greetings

New Delhi [India] August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina for his Independence Day greetings. He said India sees Madagascar not only as an important bilateral partner but also a vital pole in its collaborative maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)"I thank President Andry Rajoelina for his greetings. India sees Madagascar not only as an important bilateral partner, but also a vital pole in its collaborative maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
Sports

Will always try to keep doing my best: Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Javelin Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra in a reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier tweet said on Friday that he will always try to keep doing his best for India. Taking to Twitter, Neeraj replied to a message posted by the Prime Minister after...
India

DGP PK Agrawal greets Neeraj Chopra

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 18 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday interacted with Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Prashanta Kumar Agrawal at the police headquarters. Welcoming Neeraj on behalf of the Haryana Police, the DGP congratulated him for his accomplishment and for making the nation proud...
World

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra is a Jabra Fan of Randeep Hooda! Check out his view on the actor

Actor Randeep Hooda has made a place for himself in Bollywood, his intensity and loyalty towards his characters have won millions of hearts, and even the athlete who made India proud is an admirer of the actor. Neeraj Chopra, the man who took our country on the global stage by earning a gold medal in Javelin Throw in the recent Tokyo Olympics, has shared his love for the actor.
India

Pune stadium to be named after Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): A stadium in the premises of Army Sports Institute in Pune is to be named after Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. The stadium will be named as 'Neeraj Chopra Army Sports Stadium' in Pune Cantt. The official naming ceremony of the stadium is scheduled for...
Sports

Athletics is gaining popularity across India: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated all the athletes who bagged medals in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi. Shaili Singh claimed the women's long jump silver medal in the tournament on Sunday. This was India's third medal in the World Athletics...
Sports

Our young athletes doing well, says Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday congratulated India's ace long jumper Shaili Singh who clinched a silver medal in the women's long jump event at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi and said that this is indicative of young Indian athletes doing well at the world level.
World

Zimbabwe spinner Roy Kaia's action found to be illegal

Dubai [UAE], August 24 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after an independent assessment found his bowling action illegal. The 29-year-old off-spinner can, however, bowl in domestic cricket after the prior permission...
Movies

A new OTT Platform BlackTicketCinemas.com

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Director Venkat Prabhu is a well-known film-maker in the South Indian film industry and known for making blockbusters such as Chennai 600028, Mankatha, Saroja and others. He is a master of fresh and innovative content that resonate with audiences. He has always steered clear of cliches and created memorable viewing experiences. He has now taken his passion for cinema a step further by launching a new OTT platform BlackTicketCinemas.com, a brand of Hangover Media Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and is available atIn today's fast-paced world and with the pandemic, the way people consume modern-day entertainment has changed drastically. Venkat Prabhu is proud to announce the release of the Black Ticket Cinemas OTT, in partnership with ONVI Media. Blackticketcinemas.com is built on ONVI's proprietary OTT streaming technology platform. The launch will be marked by the overseas release of movie Kasadathabara! all over the world (Excluding India).
Business

BlackTree to receive funding from Yes Bank

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/SRV Media): BlackTree India, a multi-million company based in India, has received funding from Yes Bank to set up production facilities locally to overcome the logistical challenges involved in importing the products amidst the pandemic. Headed by Kundan Kumar, the e-commerce platform offers fashion options as per international styles and quality to consumers in India.
Environment

Tokyo Paralympics: how Paralympians are affected by the heat

The heat experts were right. In 2019, historical data suggested that the average daily temperature athletes would have to contend with during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games would be between 28.2℃ and 29.7℃, with relative humidity of 65%. These have indeed been the hottest Olympics on record. Archers...

