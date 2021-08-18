Neeraj Chopra thanks PM Modi for his 'active support'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Director Venkat Prabhu is a well-known film-maker in the South Indian film industry and known for making blockbusters such as Chennai 600028, Mankatha, Saroja and others. He is a master of fresh and innovative content that resonate with audiences. He has always steered clear of cliches and created memorable viewing experiences. He has now taken his passion for cinema a step further by launching a new OTT platform BlackTicketCinemas.com, a brand of Hangover Media Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and is available atIn today's fast-paced world and with the pandemic, the way people consume modern-day entertainment has changed drastically. Venkat Prabhu is proud to announce the release of the Black Ticket Cinemas OTT, in partnership with ONVI Media. Blackticketcinemas.com is built on ONVI's proprietary OTT streaming technology platform. The launch will be marked by the overseas release of movie Kasadathabara! all over the world (Excluding India).