No idea how accurate that article us. In principle it appeals to me. One of the reasons (there were several) was the never ending dish problems we had. Line of sight becoming an increasingly difficult issue coupled with us also regularly getting a battering from the elements needing the dish relished and lnb replaced etc. So an IP based service looks a good idea. Would be much less interested if you were compelled to have your broadband from Sky as well. I can see why Sky would like that idea though. Then it would come down to price and contracts and bundles etc.