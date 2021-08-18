Secretary Naig honors Kauffman family with Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

IARN — Each fall, Iowa Farmers Union members travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in grassroots lobbying efforts on Capitol Hill. The Iowa Farmers Union is gearing up for next month’s National Farmers Union Fall Legislative Fly-In event. IFU leaders and members have the chance during this annual gathering to meet with members of the Iowa congressional delegation and their staff and talk about the challenges and opportunities facing family farms in Iowa. Deborah Bunka serves as membership coordinator for the Iowa Farmers Union.