Secretary Naig honors Kauffman family with Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Arlyn and Sue Kauffman family, owners of Green Ridge Family Farm in Weldon, Iowa. “The Kauffmans are great advocates for the agriculture community,” said Naig. “Their operation demonstrates the benefits of layering conservation practices, including no-till soil management, cover crops and nutrient management practices to make their farm more productive and sustainable for future generations.”www.hpj.com
