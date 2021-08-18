Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

More customers behaving badly, this time at Mike’s City Diner in the South End

By Dana Gerber Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a way to start the week. Waitstaff at Mike’s City Diner in the South End enlisted police officers to deal with two separate disorderly customer incidents within an hour of each other on Sunday, according to owner Jay Hajj. The first incident occurred when a member of the waitstaff...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#Food Drink#Mike S City Diner#Mike S Diner#Covid#Brewster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Another Boston eatery is reporting badly behaved customers

"People are getting agitated and impatient, maybe all around, maybe it wasn’t us — but their behavior was extremely disrespectful and threatening." Mike’s City Diner, a Boston classic, is not immune to the increase in rude and unruly customer behavior. On Sunday, waitstaff at the South End joint had to...
Boston, MABoston Herald

Boston Police respond to ‘unruly’ customers at popular diner

“Insulting” customers pushed servers to their wits’ end at Mike’s City Diner in two separate incidents Sunday, resulting in a visit from Boston Police. “I never thought this would be an issue. I was quite surprised,” said Jay Hajj, who has owned the eatery since 1995. A female customer began...
Elkhart, INabc57.com

Woman caught on camera throwing things in McDonald's drive-thru

ELKHART, Ind.-- While ordering a late night meal inside of the Mcdonald's on Nappanee Street in Elkhart on Thursday, Cameron Frandsen witnessed a confrontation between a woman in the drive-thru line and employees get out of hand. “I was standing by the soda fountain, couldn’t see much but I heard...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

2 more Charlotte restaurants close temporarily due to COVID-19 exposures

As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge, two more Charlotte restaurants have closed temporarily after employees may have been exposed to COVID-19. On Saturday, The Stanley announced it would close through Sunday after an employee may have been exposed to the delta variant of the virus, management posted on Facebook.
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

Phillips Avenue Diner ready to serve customers again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Regular customers like Joe Zueger have been eagerly awaiting the reopening of Phillips Avenue Diner. “I plan to come here every weekday, because like I said, I am kind of a creature of habit,” Zueger said. “They do such a great job just creating a great way to start the day, so yeah we will be back 100-percent.”
RestaurantsVanity Fair

Restaurant That Probably Spits in People’s Food Says It’ll Only Serve Unvaccinated Customers

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again surge thanks to the delta variant, a number of restaurants across the country have announced that they’ll be requiring proof of vaccination for patrons who want to take advantage of indoor facilities. “Our indoor dining space is available for fully vaccinated guests only. Please bring proof of vaccination when you come,” reads a message on the website of Brooklyn restaurant Hart’s, notes Insider, adding that unvaccinated people can eat outside. “I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated,“ Danny Meyer, founder of Union Square Hospitality Group, which owns Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe, told CNBC on Thursday. “And I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing.” All of which seems reasonable! Good for society, even!
Kane County, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Dog Owner Devastated After Neighbor, Husband Of Wayne Village President, Shot His Dog Dead; Village President Said Husband Feared For His Life

WAYNE, Ill. (CBS) — A devastated dog owner in Kane County said Thursday that his neighbor shot and killed one of his beloved pets. The Kane County Sheriff’s Department late Thursday was going over security video showing the man’s two dogs walking with their dog-sitter outside his home in Wayne. When they reached the river, the owner said his neighbor opened fire – killing his dog, Ludwig. The neighbor told police the dogs were on his property and acting aggressive. “I ran down there. She had my dog, and I stood – I’m like, ‘What the hell?’” said dog owner Joe Petit. “The...
RestaurantsPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Texas Restaurant Posts Bold Sign On Front Door For Anti-Maskers

A Texas restaurant shared a cheeky sign on their front door for those who don’t want to mask up. As coronavirus cases begin to rise once again, restaurants are beginning to mandate masks again when not seated in their establishments, regardless of vaccination status. Texas restaurant Ellen’s took things a step further with their sign.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem Customers Have With McDonald's Saweetie Meal

This week, the anticipated Saweetie's McDonald's meal launched. Naturally, people had opinions about the latest in McDonald's line of celebrity meals. On Reddit, that opinion is negative. Redditors' issue is with the pricing of the meal. "It's $10 for a big Mac meal with a 4 piece nug," one user...

Comments / 0

Community Policy