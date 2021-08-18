YUCCA VALLEY TOWN COUNCIL TALKS FUNDING, ACQUISITIONS, AND COVID-19

The Yucca Valley Town Council met last night for a packed agenda. The council began with a presentation from the San Bernardino County Emergency Nurse Communication System, which is hoping to enhance service delivery by triaging (TREE-AH-JING) 911 calls to determine the level of care and needed response when people call 911 in the county. In a presentation from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the council was enthused over the recent allocation of $12 million in state funds to build a new fire station in Yucca Valley. Cassidy Taylor has the rest of the coverage…