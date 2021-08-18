VEHICLE FIRE ON MORONGO GRADE MONDAY MORNING

A vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 62 up the Morongo Grade caught fire Monday morning (August 16). According to Morongo Valley Firefighter Paramedic Nate Garcia, fire crews responded to the vehicle and vegetation fire burning in the eastbound lane of Highway 62 in the Riverside County stretch of the Morongo Grade. Morongo Valley Fire aided crews from Riverside County in extinguishing the fire. Fire crews were able to extinguish the vehicle fire and limit the burned brush area to an approximate 5’x10’ area. The vehicle was a total loss, however there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.