Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

VEHICLE FIRE ON MORONGO GRADE MONDAY MORNING

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 6 days ago

A vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 62 up the Morongo Grade caught fire Monday morning (August 16). According to Morongo Valley Firefighter Paramedic Nate Garcia, fire crews responded to the vehicle and vegetation fire burning in the eastbound lane of Highway 62 in the Riverside County stretch of the Morongo Grade. Morongo Valley Fire aided crews from Riverside County in extinguishing the fire. Fire crews were able to extinguish the vehicle fire and limit the burned brush area to an approximate 5’x10’ area. The vehicle was a total loss, however there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Morongo Valley, CA
Local
California Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Valley Fire#Fire Burning#Accident#Morongo Grade#The Morongo Grade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy