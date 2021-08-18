Cancel
Morongo Valley, CA

BRUSH FIRE IN MORONGO VALLEY SUNDAY UNDER INVESTIGATION

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 6 days ago

A brush fire ignited near the top of the Morongo Grade Sunday night (August 15). According to Morongo Valley Firefighter Paramedic Nate Garcia, fire crews responded to the fire burning near the shoulder of the eastbound lane of Highway 62 around 6 p.m. Crews responded with aid from fire crews from Riverside County Fire and CalFire, keeping the burned area to an approximate 60’x40’ area. There were no injuries or damage to structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

