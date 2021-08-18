Cancel
Mental Health

How to Make the Most out of Therapy

 6 days ago

Finding the right therapist can be a difficult process, and sometimes the right fit can take time and multiple attempts. Once you find a therapist, you must determine if the therapeutic relationship is meeting your needs. Clinical Psychologist and Executive Clinical Director of Windrose Recovery, Dr. Chantelle Thomas, joins us to share her recent article, "How To Make Your Therapy Work For You” Dr. Chantelle will also discuss how Windrose Recovery can provide therapy and personalized treatments to help individuals break free from the cycle of substance use disorders.

