As your baby nears her first birthday, she is probably helping you to help her get dressed. For example, she'll probably hold her arms out to help put on her shirt. Sometime between 13 and 20 months, your toddler will probably figure out how to take off her own clothes. This is helpful at home -- and not so helpful at the grocery store. It could make for some funny stories to share with her friends when she's a teenager though. When your toddler is around 20 months old, she'll probably be able to put on loose-fitting clothing herself. She might not be able to dress herself completely until she's around 3 years old.