PayPal has now expanded its cryptocurrency support across the pond to the United Kingdom. Much like its U.S. counterpart — which launched almost a year earlier — the new service in the U.K. will allow users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies to their liking. Supported currencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. You’ll also be able to track cryptocurrency prices in real-time via the PayPal app and access other kinds of information relating to risks and opportunities.