Developer Kitfox Games has certainly shown it has the talent for range with its games. It allowed you to explore dangerous worlds in Shattered Planet before tasking you to solve murder mysteries in Lucifer Within Us. Now, Kitfox is asking you… to go on a cute date. Naturally, there’s a twist. Boyfriend Dungeon, which is now out on PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store as well as Game Pass, is a different take on the romance genre. In the game, your significant other is literally your weapon, and the romantic getaway is one of many procedurally generated dungeons.