(4:00 p.m. Friday) The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirmed two more bodies were found Friday afternoon, bringing the death toll from Tuesday's flooding to four.A press release reported that identification and family notification for the two bodies is underway, and the more information will be released once that occurs. “We would like to extend our sympathies to all the families who have been affected by this tragedy and most especially to those who have lost loved ones,” said Sheriff Greg Christopher in a statement.