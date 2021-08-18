Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

How To Defend Yourself With Brutal Honesty

By Shefali O'Hara
goodmenproject.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently confronted my mother. I hated to do it, but it needed to happen. I love my mother. I care for her and feel protective of her. But… her safety cannot matter more than my own. This is a hard truth I’ve finally had to confront. I am fighting...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defend Yourself#Emotional Security#Brain Tumor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Healthwomanaroundtown.com

How to Take Care of Yourself As a Caregiver

So many women find themselves in the role of caregiver in various ways throughout their lives. As a woman, you might be a caregiver for children. You could also be providing care to an aging relative, such as a parent. You could be a short-term caregiver during a specific period, such as if your spouse were hurt in an accident and had to go through a long recovery.
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

9 Types of People Who Will Rob Your Happiness

As a child, did your parents or grandparents ever tell you to watch the crowd you run with at school? Have you ever got a bag of apples at the grocery store, and one of them had some decay on the outside of it? If you don’t remove this apple from the rest of them, it won’t be long until the toxins rub off onto the other apples, and it will destroy the whole bunch.
Mental Healthhigherperspectives.com

How Narcissists Play The Victim To Turn The Tables On You

The most dangerous part of having a narcissist in your life is that you usually don't realize it until it's too late. Narcissists are really skilled at coming off charming and manipulating you into falling for their act. It's only once you fall in their grasp that they start to show you their true colors.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Stop Gaslighting Yourself

A history of trauma can lead to feelings of being unsafe, making you feel you don't deserve to succeed or to have good things in life. It's common for self-sabotaging beliefs and behaviors to surface when we approach something we truly desire. Many people dealing with emotional eating or binge...
Mental Healthmomblogsociety.com

How to Deal With Anxiety and Chronic Pain at Home

While it might not seem like these two things go hand in hand, there are a lot of ways that you can handle your chronic pain and anxiety together at the same time. A lot of chronic pain actually stems from anxiety and stress-related things happening in your body, so when you try to treat one of these issues, you usually end up fixing both. Here are a few ways you can handle chronic pain and anxiety at home.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

How to Know Yourself Better

Most of us only know ourselves on a surface level. You can deepen your self-discovery with these creative exercises. Many of us can name our favorite foods, books, and shows. But we might be less inclined to have a deeper self-awareness — the kind that connects the dots between our past and present or picks up on how our emotions may be guiding our behavior.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Having Self-Compassion in Eating Disorder Recovery

Eating disorders are often rooted in perfectionism and rigid beliefs about how you "should" be. In recovery, self-criticism can transfer from the rigid eating disorder rules to rigid recovery-focused rules. Self-compassion is an important practice for eating disorder recovery that involves self-care, self-respect, empathy, and accepting our flaws. If you’re...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model Divorcing 'Wonderful' Husband, Gets Totally Honest About Why

Ashley Alexiss, the model who made history as the first short and curvy swimsuit model on the cover of Sports Illustrated, is divorcing her husband of three years, Travis Yohe –– and she's giving her Instagram followers the reason why. The model and entrepreneur posted a cryptic quote photo to her timeline reading, "It's time to let y'all know." She followed it up with another picture of the two of them overlooking the water at sunset, with her head resting on his shoulder. "Well.. I guess here we go," she began.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Craving This Food More Often Could Be An Early Sign of Dementia

As we get older, it becomes increasingly important for us to keep track of any changes going on with our bodies, as they can often indicate larger health issues. When it comes to treating age-related conditions like dementia, catching early symptoms is our best bet. And while we are probably already aware that lapses in our memory can signal a problem, changes in our food preferences may as well — especially if you’re suddenly craving sweets.
higherperspectives.com

Waking Up Between 3 am and 5 am? Here’s What It Means

Every passing hour has a certain significance as each number holds a value, meaning, symbol or synchronicity. If you're waking up between 3 am and 5 am in particular, you're likely in the midst of a spiritual awakening. Instead of going back to sleep, you might want to pay attention to your thoughts and feelings at this time as they may be very revealing.
Kidsthelakewoodscoop.com

He Was Born Completely Normal. But When He Turned 3, They Saw The Signs.

[COMMUNICATED] How much does it take to scare a mother of eight children? Rachel Franko had seen her fair share of broken bones, scrapes and bruises. But when her three-year-old started to spasm uncontrollably, she admits that she was truly scared. Watching her cute brown-eyed toddler start to twitch like something had possessed him could only be described as downright terrifying.
Healthgentside.co.uk

Experts reveal how long you should sleep according to your age

Getting good sleep is essential for our body to function properly—that’s a no brainer. And while you may be used to hearing that you need seven to eight hours of sleep a night, that recommendation actually depends on how old you are. How many hours of shuteye do you need?
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

A Brilliant Sign That Your IQ Is High

The personality trait that is linked to higher intelligence. Being cooperative is a sign of high intelligence, recent research finds. More intelligent people tend to be cautious with their trust at first, then build it up with experience. People who are cooperative tend to be more helpful, believe in teamwork...
powerofpositivity.com

10 Nightmare Meanings Never to Ignore

An ordinary evening blessing is “good night and sweet dreams.” The hopes are that when you drift off to sleep, your dreams will be gentle and encouraging. However, sometimes your dreams may take a sinister twist into a night terror. Have you ever felt concerned about those nightmare meanings?. According...
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

This Is The Only Beverage That Can Detox Your Body

Despite the popularity of detox teas and juicing practices, there’s only one beverage that can detox your body of toxins. Detox is a common word nowadays, enveloping a variety of behaviors. It can include detox teas or juices. In theory, detoxing sounds quite appealing, especially after an indulgent week or the holiday season. Despite how popular these practices are, certain experts are quick to point out that, really, the only drink capable of detoxing your body is water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy