Watch Now: Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred bring severe flooding across the Southeast

By AccuWeather
Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.

Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 99. 72 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

