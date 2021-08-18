People who get the vaccine outside US Bank Stadium Saturday could win Vikings tickets

Credit: jjmusgrove, Flickr

People who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic outside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this weekend could win tickets to the Vikings-Packers game during the upcoming NFL regular season.

The pop-up clinic will be held Saturday and all vaccine recipients will be entered into a drawing for two pairs of tickets to the Medtronic Club for the Nov. 21 game between the Vikings and Packers.

The Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts at 7 p.m. Saturday, so the vaccine clinic is being held before the start of the game.

“Minnesotans who receive their first shot at the pop-up clinic ahead of Saturday’s Vikings game will not only enjoy strong protection from COVID-19, but they will have the chance to attend this year’s Border Battle at U.S. Bank Stadium. For Vikings fans who have waited for the vaccine, now is the time to roll up your sleeves and get your shot," said Gov. Tim Walz.

There was a pop-up clinic before last week's preseason game between the Vikings and Broncos, with the State of Minnesota saying 37 Minnesotans got their first dose of vaccine during the event.

Not only will first-time vaccine recipients have a chance to win tickets, they will also be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card (through Aug. 22).