Woman pleads for return of late husband's ashes after his urn was stolen

Erin Hauswald, Facebook

A Twin Cities woman is pleading for the return of her husband's ashes, which were in an urn that was stolen from a Minneapolis print shop on Sunday.

Erin Hauswald in a post on Facebook on Tuesday said Haus of Print at 451 Taft St. NE was broken into Sunday morning. The suspected thief, who was captured on surveillance video, took something "irreplaceable" — her husband Paul White's urn.

"When I was deciding on Paul's final places to be at peace I knew we needed some to be at the shop," Hauswald said in the post. "He loved his shop and all the clients and friends that enjoy being at the shop. This was a special gift for his employees and all the people who loved Paul."

Hauswald asked that anyone who knows the man pictured to "do the right thing" and get Paul's ashes back to them.

Since Hauswald's initial post, people who knew Paul have shared surveillance video, which shows the man breaking into the building around 6:52 p.m., and have offered a $1,000 reward for the return of Paul's urn.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information on the theft.