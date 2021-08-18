Cancel
'Fast & Furious 10' To Hit Theaters In April 2023

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter everything is all said and done in 2021, it’s likely that “F9,” the latest addition to the “Fast & Furious’ franchise, could end up as the biggest box office hit of the year. In a world where “The Suicide Squad” and “Black Widow” are putting up fairly disappointing numbers, Vin Diesel’s action film is bringing cinemas hope that maybe things will turn around. So, you have to imagine all those theaters are excited that Universal has officially announced the release date for “Fast & Furious 10,” though it’s still two years away.

