MGM May Not Be Able To Delay ‘No Time To Die’ Again Because Of Marketing Costs

The never-ending saga of No Time To Die continues. The 25th Bond movie has been getting delayed in the 11th hour repeatedly to the point that the marketing budget must be completely insane. These movies are already extremely expensive, and it's likely that No Time To Die will have to clear something like half a billion dollars to break even. In COVID times, people are cheering when a movie does over $20 million; it's opening weekend, so the times have very much changed. However, MGM can't keep sitting on this movie forever. So far, it has a release date of September 30th in the United Kingdom and October 8th in the United States. It was supposed to open on September 30th in Australia as well, but according to Variety, the movie has been delayed to November 11th due to "changes specific to the Australian marketplace impacted by Covid," according to MGM.