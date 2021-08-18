MGM May Not Be Able To Delay ‘No Time To Die’ Again Because Of Marketing Costs
When it was announced that “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is moving from its September release to October 15, many (including this writer) assumed it was the first domino to topple that could lead to a chain reaction where other studios delay blockbusters for fear of COVID theater shutdowns and hindered box office returns. Well, we haven’t seen that…yet. And in the case of one blockbuster—MGM’s “No Time to Die”—the option of delaying again might not be on the table.theplaylist.net
