Hits Of Soft Pink Animate This Sandy Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus might be a new design, but it’s rooted in the Swoosh’s penchant for blending design cues between its categories. With components ostensibly inspired by Nike ACG propositions from the past, the recently-surfaced silhouette delivers an outdoors-oriented aesthetic. Semi-translucent profile cages, enlarged swoosh logos on the lateral side and grid patterns all-over the upper make statements unlike the original. Air Max cushioning underfoot, however, nods to the running DNA Sean McDowell infused into the sneaker when he first crafted it in 1998. Furthermore, the Crater Foam material throughout the midsole place the reimagined model in Nike’s efforts to move towards a more sustainable future.

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

