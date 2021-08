VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Current Capital, a leading impact investment firm focused on early-stage alternative protein startups, is excited to announce its support and participation in the upcoming 2021 Good Food Conference , led and organized by The Good Food Institute . This conference will take place from September 22 nd through the 24 th, and will bring together scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, policy makers, and corporate leaders from around the world with the intent to accelerate change, eliminate obstacles, and scale solutions for mainstreaming alternative proteins across the global food system.