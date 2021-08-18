WSU Senior University hosts five courses this fall
The Winona State University (WSU) Retiree Center’s Senior University program will host five courses this fall, these courses will be presented on Zoom. “On Liberty: John Stuart Mill’s Vision of a Free Society,” taught by David Speetzen, will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, August 24, 31, and September 7, 14, and 21. “The Supreme Court and the Constitution: 2021,” taught by Matt Bosworth, will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Fridays, September 10, 17, 24, and October 1. “Eating Your Way to Good Health,” taught by Kent Hansen, will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. Thursdays, October 7, 14, 21, 28, and November 4. “What’s That? Learning Your Way Around the Night Sky,” taught by Jennifer Anderson, is a Senior University Lite course and will be held on Tuesday, October 19, from 1-3 p.m. “The State of Families in the United States,” taught by Aurea Osgood, will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. on Tuesdays, October 26 and November 2, 9, and 16.www.winonapost.com
Comments / 0