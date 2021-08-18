Cancel
Winona, MN

WSU Senior University hosts five courses this fall

winonapost.com
 6 days ago

The Winona State University (WSU) Retiree Center’s Senior University program will host five courses this fall, these courses will be presented on Zoom. “On Liberty: John Stuart Mill’s Vision of a Free Society,” taught by David Speetzen, will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, August 24, 31, and September 7, 14, and 21. “The Supreme Court and the Constitution: 2021,” taught by Matt Bosworth, will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Fridays, September 10, 17, 24, and October 1. “Eating Your Way to Good Health,” taught by Kent Hansen, will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. Thursdays, October 7, 14, 21, 28, and November 4. “What’s That? Learning Your Way Around the Night Sky,” taught by Jennifer Anderson, is a Senior University Lite course and will be held on Tuesday, October 19, from 1-3 p.m. “The State of Families in the United States,” taught by Aurea Osgood, will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. on Tuesdays, October 26 and November 2, 9, and 16.

www.winonapost.com

