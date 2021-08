Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer FinalBoss Games have announced LumbearJack for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022. Jack is a humble bear with a simple dream: to return nature to its former glory with the help of his trusty axe and his animal friends. Slice and dice through machinery, slap some sense into wasteful humans, and work with wacky woodland critters to thwart the sinister plans of up-and-coming industrial giant Evil Works.