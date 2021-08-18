Mental Health Win! Instagram Is Adding A New ‘CONFIDENCE BOOST’ Tab Where You Can Look At Posts From People Whose Lives Are Even Shittier Than Yours
Psychologists and sociologists have long warned that social media takes a toll on users’ mental health, which is why we’re so glad to see this awesome story about a social media company that’s doing something to make their platform a more uplifting space: Instagram is adding a new “CONFIDENCE BOOST” tab where you can look at posts from people whose lives are even shittier than yours.clickhole.com
