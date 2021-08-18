Mental Health Win! Instagram Is Adding A New ‘CONFIDENCE BOOST’ Tab Where You Can Look At Posts From People Whose Lives Are Even Shittier Than Yours

Beyoncé: singer, actress, entrepreneur, mother, wife, daughter, and, most importantly, human. In the September Icons issue of Harper's Bazaar, the multifaceted powerhouse opened up about the weight of all the above, and how she, as a human, learned to bear the heaviness. Sure, we all have the same 24 hours as Beyoncé, but we all have different experiences, responsibilities, and approaches to how we deal with life. And after decades in the spotlight, she shared that to understand what self-care meant to her, she had to listen to her body.