Fossil Fuel Addiction

Utah should be ashamed—and proud. Which is it when we talk about energy consumption in this time of global climate crisis? Yes, it's time to be terrified. A U.N. climate report made it perfectly clear that the world is, well, screwed, if we don't do something big now. The likelihood of that in Utah is iffy. A couple of startling facts: More than 70% of Utah's electricity comes from coal, but Utah is also one of the largest producers of solar energy in the nation. U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart thought he saw a political opportunity to "get Biden" when he posted about the president's request that OPEC increase oil production, while simultaneously calling for the U.S. to cut back on usage. But while you may not like oil and all the fossil fuels, you have to keep things going for a while. Even Forbes notes that the U.S. can't do it alone. Let's face it, it's not easy for addicts to get clean. But Solar Nation says Utah could add incentives to its renewable portfolio standard and speed the switch as coal continues to decline in the state. This existential change requires political will, without which, fossil fuels become Utah's Afghanistan.