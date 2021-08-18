24 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 24 Public Indictments and 2 Secret Indictments. There were 2 No Bills.

An indictment is not a conviction. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

RICHARD L. NORMAN, 52

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

CECILIA MARIE BAKER, 44

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Aggravated Arson

Tampering with Evidence

REBECCA LYNN HEDGE, 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

DAVID J. SCHARBOUGH, 34

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

SADIE WILLIAMS, 19

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Burglary

GREGORY A. KENNISON, 32

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

STERLING JORDAN TUCK, 27

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

TAYLOR L. PIERCE, 27

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

LISA THOMAS, 56

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

4 Counts Endangering Children

RENEE GINN, 54

Garrison, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Tampering with Records

3 Counts Endangering Children

Tampering with Evidence

DAVID ALLEN MAYS, II, 34

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

2 Counts Aggravated Menacing

2 Counts Violating a Protection Order

CHRISTOPHER PRIDEMORE, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Vehicular Assault

OVI

LARRY W. STAPLETON, 53

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

CARLA A. BLAIR, 45

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

CHRISTINA M. HAMMONS, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

ANTONIO M. JOHNSON, JR., 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

AMBER LYNN SPRIGGS, 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

RICKY L. SPARKS, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

JEFFREY ALLEN HOWARD, II, 34

Plain City, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

DUSTY W. CARRINGTON, 37

Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

BRANDON L. CRABTREE, 27

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Petty Theft

Possessing Criminal Tools

WAYLON J. HOLBROOK, 42

Homeless, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

ROBERT M. LEWIS, 53

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

RYAN SLUSHER, 37

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments