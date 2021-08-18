24 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 24 Public Indictments and 2 Secret Indictments. There were 2 No Bills.
An indictment is not a conviction. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
RICHARD L. NORMAN, 52
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
CECILIA MARIE BAKER, 44
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Aggravated Arson
Tampering with Evidence
REBECCA LYNN HEDGE, 33
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
DAVID J. SCHARBOUGH, 34
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
SADIE WILLIAMS, 19
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Burglary
GREGORY A. KENNISON, 32
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
STERLING JORDAN TUCK, 27
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marijuana
TAYLOR L. PIERCE, 27
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marijuana
LISA THOMAS, 56
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
4 Counts Endangering Children
RENEE GINN, 54
Garrison, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Tampering with Records
3 Counts Endangering Children
Tampering with Evidence
DAVID ALLEN MAYS, II, 34
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
2 Counts Aggravated Menacing
2 Counts Violating a Protection Order
CHRISTOPHER PRIDEMORE, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Vehicular Assault
Vehicular Assault
OVI
LARRY W. STAPLETON, 53
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits
CARLA A. BLAIR, 45
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits
CHRISTINA M. HAMMONS, 44
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits
ANTONIO M. JOHNSON, JR., 33
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
AMBER LYNN SPRIGGS, 34
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
RICKY L. SPARKS, 44
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
JEFFREY ALLEN HOWARD, II, 34
Plain City, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Obstructing Official Business
Resisting Arrest
DUSTY W. CARRINGTON, 37
Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
BRANDON L. CRABTREE, 27
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Petty Theft
Possessing Criminal Tools
WAYLON J. HOLBROOK, 42
Homeless, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
ROBERT M. LEWIS, 53
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
RYAN SLUSHER, 37
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Comments / 0