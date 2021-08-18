Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scioto County, OH

24 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

By Staff Report
Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYR7b_0bVNvJP800

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 24 Public Indictments and 2 Secret Indictments. There were 2 No Bills.

An indictment is not a conviction. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

RICHARD L. NORMAN, 52

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

CECILIA MARIE BAKER, 44

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Aggravated Arson

Tampering with Evidence

REBECCA LYNN HEDGE, 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

DAVID J. SCHARBOUGH, 34

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

SADIE WILLIAMS, 19

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Burglary

GREGORY A. KENNISON, 32

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

STERLING JORDAN TUCK, 27

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

TAYLOR L. PIERCE, 27

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

LISA THOMAS, 56

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

4 Counts Endangering Children

RENEE GINN, 54

Garrison, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Tampering with Records

3 Counts Endangering Children

Tampering with Evidence

DAVID ALLEN MAYS, II, 34

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

2 Counts Aggravated Menacing

2 Counts Violating a Protection Order

CHRISTOPHER PRIDEMORE, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Vehicular Assault

OVI

LARRY W. STAPLETON, 53

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

CARLA A. BLAIR, 45

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

CHRISTINA M. HAMMONS, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

ANTONIO M. JOHNSON, JR., 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

AMBER LYNN SPRIGGS, 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

RICKY L. SPARKS, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

JEFFREY ALLEN HOWARD, II, 34

Plain City, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

DUSTY W. CARRINGTON, 37

Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

BRANDON L. CRABTREE, 27

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Petty Theft

Possessing Criminal Tools

WAYLON J. HOLBROOK, 42

Homeless, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

ROBERT M. LEWIS, 53

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

RYAN SLUSHER, 37

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
73K+
Followers
3K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Otway, OH
City
Lucasville, OH
City
Mcdermott, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Portsmouth, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Domestic Violence#Heroin#Arson#Scioto County Prosecutor#Homeless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy