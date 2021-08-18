Chili's parent bets on a second virtual concept

After over a year working and adapting to numerous challenges brought on by the pandemic, operators are facing yet another tough spell. Current labor shortages mean longer wait times for customers, more difficulty preparing every dish thanks to a shrunken kitchen crew, and more. Operators are choosing to trim menus to focus on top sellers and customer favorites—as well as items that are quick, easy to prepare, and profitable. Versatile ingredients that can be used across the menu throughout the day are a great help. Options that don’t require a lot of culinary expertise and items that hold well for traveling in to-go meals are an operator’s best friend right now—and really, always.