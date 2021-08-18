Cancel
Chili's parent bets on a second virtual concept

By Peter Romeo
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parent of Chili’s, Maggiano’s Little Italy and It’s Just Wings is adding another brand to its fold, a virtual concept called Maggiano’s Italian Classics. The menu consists of classic red- and white-sauce Italian offerings, from spaghetti to fettuccini Alfredo, portioned for lunch, family-style meals and more traditional dinner-sized entrees. In addition, customers can order several appetizers and either a Caesar or an Italian salad.

