Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Air District Issues Air Quality Advisory for Wednesday

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Air District is issuing an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke for Wednesday, August 18. Smoke from the Northern California wildfires is expected to again impact the Bay Area on Wednesday. Onshore winds are expected to shift to strong north/northeast winds in the Sacramento Valley, pushing smoke into the Bay Area. Smoke impacts are forecast to be more widespread than last week. Air quality is expected to be in the mid to high-moderate range and not exceed the federal health standard, so no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.

eastcountytoday.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Air Conditioning Units#California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy