Air District Issues Air Quality Advisory for Wednesday

The Air District is issuing an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke for Wednesday, August 18. Smoke from the Northern California wildfires is expected to again impact the Bay Area on Wednesday. Onshore winds are expected to shift to strong north/northeast winds in the Sacramento Valley, pushing smoke into the Bay Area. Smoke impacts are forecast to be more widespread than last week. Air quality is expected to be in the mid to high-moderate range and not exceed the federal health standard, so no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.