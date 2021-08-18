Support LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections

I have spent a lifetime in government, at Susan G. Komen and now leading The Promise Fund of Florida, advocating in support of causes and at-risk populations that remain under threat of unequal treatment and disparities in healthcare. Yet, my recent appearance at a town hall hosted by the Rainbow Family & Friends of The Villages dealt with a separate – yet equally important and urgent – equality issue personal to me and my family: championing nondiscrimination protections for LGBT people.