ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - “There was a pit in my stomach, you can’t do it, it’s against the law,” said Kila Pose. That law is the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which says you cannot treat a group of people differently based on their race. Which is what Kila Pose says happened when she tried to enroll her daughter into a 2nd grade class at an Atlanta Public School.