Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Watch Now: Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred bring severe flooding across the Southeast

By AccuWeather
Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm#Appalachians#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Comments / 0

Community Policy