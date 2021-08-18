Cancel
Military

Military General Who Led Canada’s Vaccine Rollout Charged With Sexual Assault

By Anya Zoledziowski
Vice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who was initially in charge of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine response was charged with one count of sexual assault Wednesday. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has denied wrongdoing. He is not commenting on the charge, he told reporters Wednesday, but will “vigorously defend” himself in criminal court. The allegation is likely...

