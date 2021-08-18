Cancel
Video: Do NOT Draft These 8 Running Backs (2021 Fantasy Football)

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for fantasy football advice on which Running Backs to avoid during your 20201 fantasy football draft? The most successful game plans are the ones that can correctly identify which guys (particularly later in drafts) are going to produce above their draft cost. However, what is arguably even more important is recognizing the players with early- or mid-round prices that could end up being weekly disappointments. Here are Dan Harris’ Top 8 Running Backs to Avoid at their current ADP. Be sure to comment below with a few of your players to avoid during your fantasy football draft this year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drafts#American Football
