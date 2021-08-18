Fraud trial against former Drainage District 5 commissioner, wife, delayed to December
The federal trial against Enumclaw locals Allan and Joann Thomas over allegations of fraud at a local drainage taxing district has been delayed to December. Lawyers representing the Thomases said in a June court filing that they wouldn’t be ready by the previous trial date of July 19 due to the large volume of discovery in the case, the COVID-19 pandemic and health issues experienced by Allan Thomas.www.courierherald.com
