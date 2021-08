This week’s oldest listing to hit the market on Realtor.com® is a prime Virginia property known as Raceland. Although the name derives from the property’s impressive equestrian background, the main house on the 72-acre spread was built in 1707 and is worthy of notice in its own right. Listing details for the home state that it is a place of renown, with a full list of impressive past owners and historic events that have taken place there. Now Raceland is ready for its next lap.