Chris App Jr. found himself behind the eight-ball shortly after learning he’d be McKee/Staten Island Tech’s new varsity football coach early last spring. Prior to receiving the job, it was already decided the Seagulls weren’t going to play during the unprecedented, six-game spring season. The Seagulls weren’t the only program in the city to not play, but they were the lone Staten Island team that wouldn’t suit up between mid-May and mid-June of this year.