Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ new trailer showcases new Pokémon

The next Pokémon Presents stream date has officially been announced. It will be on August 18, 2021. The broadcast will begin at 6 am PDT on their official YouTube channel. The stream will feature the next two upcoming games in the series, which are remakes of previous games: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. Both of these games will release this November. The original games, Diamond and Pearl, originally came out in 2006 for the Nintendo DS. Both of them also feature the Sinnoh region as their setting. The remakes claim to be faithful to the originals and will feature the same towns and routes as the original game’s. As a reminder, the starters are Chimchar, Turtwig, and Piplup. While Brilliant Diamond‘s Legendary is Dialga, and Shining Pearl’s is Palkia.