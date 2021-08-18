Cancel
Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ new trailer showcases new Pokémon

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer, revealed during today’s Pokémon Presents, details new Pokémon and features coming to the series latest open-world entry. The trailer, which shows off more the impressively diverse Hisui region -which later becomes the Sinnoh region-, actually looks like something to get excited for, with depth to the free-roaming that has Pokémon to freely capture, battle, and ride around on.

BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

We’ll learn more about Pokémon Legends: Arceus 'soon', says Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company isn’t ready to reveal more about Pokémon Legends: Arceus right now but it will be “soon”. Speaking in an interview with GamesBeat (via GamesRadar) JC Smith, the senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokémon Company, said that when it comes to Arceus, the company has “a robust rollout" planned, adding that there's "not a lot that I can share at this time. But the team has a lot of great things to share, and you’ll be hearing from us soon.”
gamepur.com

Pokémon Presents scheduled for next week, will feature Pokémon Legends: Arceus details

Good news for Pokémon fans: the next Pokémon Presents video presentation has been scheduled for August 18. The announcement came down via the Pokémon Company International’s official Twitter account, and it mentioned three specific Pokémon titles that will get highlighted during the presentation. The title that has most fans’ attention...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends Arceus news incoming: When is the next Pokémon Presents?

The next Pokémon Presents stream date has officially been announced. It will be on August 18, 2021. The broadcast will begin at 6 am PDT on their official YouTube channel. The stream will feature the next two upcoming games in the series, which are remakes of previous games: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. Both of these games will release this November. The original games, Diamond and Pearl, originally came out in 2006 for the Nintendo DS. Both of them also feature the Sinnoh region as their setting. The remakes claim to be faithful to the originals and will feature the same towns and routes as the original game’s. As a reminder, the starters are Chimchar, Turtwig, and Piplup. While Brilliant Diamond‘s Legendary is Dialga, and Shining Pearl’s is Palkia.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Early Pokémon Legends: Arceus Players Will Receive A Special Growlithe Outfit

Players who decide to pick up a copy of Pokémon Legends: Arceus early will be treated to a special gift, The Pokémon Company has confirmed. Just like the special Manaphy egg that will be gifted to early Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl buyers, a Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set has been revealed as an early purchase bonus for Legends: Arceus. You'll need to have bought and played through enough of the game by 9th May to get your hands on it (the game launches on 28th January):
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: First Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gameplay Reveals A Sprawling Open World

The Pokémon Company has revealed first gameplay for upcoming Switch exclusive, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, showcasing the sprawling open-world in which Trainers dwelling in ancient Sinnoh will interact with, catch, and battle wild Pokémon. Set thousands of years before the core RPG series, Legends depicts a period where ‘Mon and man have yet to form the all-important bonds of friendship.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Pokémon UNITE: New Support Pokémon is Coming

Blissey - a normal-type Pokémon - will be coming to Pokémon UNITE tomorrow, August 18, the company announced recently. The game's official Twitter announced that the “egg-cellent” supporter Pokémon can provide healing and increased basic attack speed boost to its allies. In addition, Blissey’s Unite Move called Bliss Assistance allows...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Pokémon HOME Will Support Diamond And Pearl Remakes And Legends: Arceus From 2022

If you're on a quest to be the very best and catch every Pokémon in existence, you'll be pleased to know that the Pokémon HOME app will be getting a welcome upgrade in 2022. Following the launches of upcoming titles Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl this November and Pokémon Legends: Arceus in January 2022, Pokémon HOME will be updated to include support for all three of these new games. This means that you'll be able to transfer Pokémon from the new games into HOME, just like you can currently with Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is getting even more SEGA characters

SEGA has announced the latest addition coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and much to everyone’s surprise it’s Yakuza’s Kazuma Kiryu. While previous additions to Super Money Ball Banana Mania have made the slightest bit of sense, SEGA appears to have thrown sensibility out of the window, by cramming Kazuma Kiryu into a tiny ball so we can roll him around Super Monkey Ball stages.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Another Ace Combat game is in development

Bandai Namco and ILCA have announced that there’s a new Ace Combat game in development, during a 25th-anniversary livestream for the Ace Combat franchise. “We’ve started work on a new project in the Ace Combat series,” series producer Kazutoki Kono said towards the end of the livestream, according to a translation by Gamatsu.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Stantler can evolve into Wyrdeer in the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to launch exclusively for Nintendo Swithc on January 28, 2022. Read on below to learn more:. Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes Trainers on an adventure through the Sinnoh region of the past—before it was even called Sinnoh. Many years ago, the land was called the Hisui region, and it was rare for humans and Pokémon to live in close harmony.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

GTA Remastered Trilogy reportedly set to release in 2022

Despite previously being expected to launch later this year by Kotaku, it appears that the GTA Remastered Trilogy in the works at Rockstar Dundee is set to release in 2022. In their report last week, which revealed that Rockstar has been working on a GTA Remastered Trilogy, Kotaku reported that the “remastered titles are planned to launch around late October or early November,” however it appears that plans have since changed.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

A new Quake now in the Microsoft Store for $9.99

We reported earlier that a new Quake has shown up in QuakeCon’s schedule, as well as in a ESRB listing. Now the game has also shown up on the Microsoft Store. Developed by the award-winning id Software, Quake® is the ground-breaking, original dark fantasy first-person shooter that inspires today’s retro-style FPS games. Now, experience the authentic, updated, and visually enhanced version of the original.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to get Garchomp Kimono Set in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Pokemon Company is celebrating the release of its 2022 open-world title with a limited-time clothing item. Here is how to get the Pokemon Legends Arceus Garchomp Kimono Set. To get fans excited for the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus, Game Freak announced that players can unlock the exclusive Hisuian...

