Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ new trailer showcases new Pokémon
The latest Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer, revealed during today’s Pokémon Presents, details new Pokémon and features coming to the series latest open-world entry. The trailer, which shows off more the impressively diverse Hisui region -which later becomes the Sinnoh region-, actually looks like something to get excited for, with depth to the free-roaming that has Pokémon to freely capture, battle, and ride around on.mspoweruser.com
Comments / 0