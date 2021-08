HP Malaysia has officially launched the new ZBook Firefly G8 that brings industry-grade performance and color-accurate display within a lightweight form factor. The main quirk of this device is its panel where HP has fitted a 14 or 15.6-inch DreamColor display that is PANTONE validated for superior color accuracy where users will know that the projects they are doing are as real as possible. The internals is packed with professional-grade hardware which is 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs and NVIDIA’s Quadro T500 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM that accelerates all sorts of industrial applications such as schematics and CAD blueprints. As professional workers don’t really game on these devices, these specs are sufficient for the rest of the more lightweight tasks such as video conferencing and streaming. For security, the Firefly G8 is protected by Multi-Factor Authenticate, Sure Sense, and Sure Run that provides different layers of both hardware and software-based protection against mainstream threats.