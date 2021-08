Considering how their afternoon went and their evening started, the New York Mets took some solace in moral victories Friday night. But the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the start of a potentially season-defining stretch also underscored how quickly the Mets need to start recording some realwins. The Mets will look to even their series with the Dodgers when they host the defending World Series champions in the middle game of a three-game set on Saturday night.