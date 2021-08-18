Parks and Recreation releases fall program guide

The Fall Program Guide and the 50+ Active Lifestyles newsletter from Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department will be available online, printed and sent to the mailing list, and in county libraries and offices this week. Registration for fall programs will begin Monday, Aug. 23, at 8:30 a.m. The guide lists a wide variety of history, sports, nature and active lifestyle programs and events for county residents of all ages. View the guide at chesterfield.gov/150/parks-recreation.