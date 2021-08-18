Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield County, VA

Parks and Recreation releases fall program guide

By ANNOUNCEMENTS COMPILED BY ANNE DALTON
chesterfieldobserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fall Program Guide and the 50+ Active Lifestyles newsletter from Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department will be available online, printed and sent to the mailing list, and in county libraries and offices this week. Registration for fall programs will begin Monday, Aug. 23, at 8:30 a.m. The guide lists a wide variety of history, sports, nature and active lifestyle programs and events for county residents of all ages. View the guide at chesterfield.gov/150/parks-recreation.

www.chesterfieldobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
City
Midlothian, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Music Education#The Guide#Arts And Crafts#The Fall Program Guide#Recreation Department#Chesterfield Gov 150#The Speakers Bureau#District Updates#Chesterfield History#Senior Resources#The Robins Foundation#Defense Logistics Agency#Inclusion Office#Armstrong Partners#Community Organizers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy