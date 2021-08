It's great to have a standard order at your favorite fast food joints to speed up your decision making. All the same, whenever we hear about new menu items or special offers available, we are eager to try something different for a change. For example, select Little Caesars locations are testing out a new line of chicken nuggets for all those chicken lovers out there. However, before you run out to order them at your nearest location, it seems you will have to wait for the nuggets to pass the testing phase.