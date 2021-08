Chad L. Grant died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 12 at his home in Edgartown. He was 44. He was the son of Sandra Grant of Edgartown. Visitation will be held at Chapman Funerals and Cremation in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, August 21 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service officiated by the Rev. Stephen Harding. Interment will be in the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown, with military honors provided by the Veterans of Martha’s Vineyard.