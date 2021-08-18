A Spy Within Apple: The Story of Andrey Shumeyko, or ‘YRH04E’

Apple is planning to update its entire product line with a new design and internals. While we are expecting the company to announce the new iPhone 13 models next month, it seems the company has a lot in store other than just the flagship smartphones. We are expecting Apple to announce the new Apple Watch Series 7 along with a redesigned iPad mini 6 as well as the iPad 9. Yes, you read that correctly, Apple is not only launching the iPad mini 6 but iPad 9 as well so it can boost its overall tablet shipments.