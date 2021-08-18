Cancel
A Spy Within Apple: The Story of Andrey Shumeyko, or ‘YRH04E’

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotherboard has published the story of Andrey Shumeyko, a double agent for Apple. He shared his story because he believes Apple took advantage of him. Shumeyko said he established a relationship with Apple’s anti-leak team—officially called Global Security—after he alerted them of a potential phishing campaign against some Apple Store employees in 2017. Then, in mid-2020, he tried to help Apple investigate one of its worst leaks in recent memory, and became a “mole,” as he put it.

