Automatic qualifiers for the U.S. and European Solheim Cup teams were finalized on Sunday upon completion of the AIG Women’s Open. U.S. captain Pat Hurst's team, which will try to win back the Cup next month at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, now includes the top seven in U.S. points and the next two highest-ranked Americans in the Rolex Rankings. The team will be led by world No. 1 Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and Ally Ewing. The trio earned enough points to secure their position on the team before the qualifying period was completed.