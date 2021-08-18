Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

"Nothing and Nobody But Yourself Can Tell You Who You Are." - Chatting with Jonathon Michael Osgood!

By Staff Writer
onstageblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Jonathon Michael Osgood. Jonathon recently performed in Oliver! at Myers Dinner Theatre and is a rising senior at Ball State University where he is studying musical theatre. Some of his past credits include Crazy For You (Jimmy), Daybreak (Ben), A Little Night Music, The Gift, and Final Notice. Jonathon has also had the opportunity to open for Jessica Vosk in Indianapolis.

www.onstageblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Guettel
Person
Jessica Vosk
Person
Floyd Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball State University#Art#A Little Night Music#Final Notice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Books & Literaturepsychologytoday.com

Why You Have to Question the Stories You Tell Yourself

Your circumstances shape the stories you tell, but the stories you tell also shape your life. It's critical to separate fact from fiction. Questioning your stories, no less editing them, is likely to rock your world. But if the call is to grow, consider these growing pains. Your stories don't...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
TV & VideosPopculture

Hoda Kotb Shares Bittersweet Farewell to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans Emotional

The cast and crew of the Today show just bid an emotional farewell to one of their own. During Monday morning’s episode, co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager led a "bittersweet" goodbye to Joanne LaMarca, who has served as executive producer on Today with Hoda & Jenna for years. The bittersweet moment even sparked some tears from fans, who were quick to send messages of support and well wishes as LaMarca embarks on her next adventure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Peter’s Fate Revealed, Nina’s World Rocked

Monday’s episode of General Hospital contained a big cliffhanger that quickly generated plenty of buzz among fans. Ever since Peter August “died,” viewers have wondered if he would eventually show up still alive. Spoilers had hinted Peter might be back and show up in Nixon Falls, and that is exactly what happened during the August 23 show. What comes next on this front?
Buffalo, NYPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Two Famous Actors Will Be In Buffalo Filming a Major Movie

It's an exciting time to be in Buffalo, especially if you love movies and film crews turning the city into a mini Hollywood. You probably know about John Krasinki being in town two years back to film A Quiet Place: Part II and of course, Guillermo del Toro and Bradley Cooper were in downtown Buffalo to film the movie, Nightmare Alley. That movie transformed Niagara Square into the 1930s and 40s for a week or two and was quite the sight in the cold winter.
goodmenproject.com

7 Signs You’re Not Loving Yourself Enough

Life is too short to even consider fooling around stressing over what others will consider you. If I only looked at other people’s eyes, I would become a ruthless person who doesn’t know who I am and what I want. If your happiness starts to depend on the people around...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Leticia Cline Goes Full Cowgirl in New Pics, Sends Message About Being ‘Quick to Judge’

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend, Leticia Cline, wants to remind everyone that we’re free to do what we want to do. And that we should be able to do those things without fear of judgment. In a stunningly honest Instagram post, Cline invited her followers to think about “normalizing...
Musiconstageblog.com

The luminously talented Micki Grant has passed away at the age of 80

Known for her inextinguishable drive, Ms. Grant, who passed away this week at the age of 80, was the first Black person to be hired as a commercial jingle composer, the first Black person to have a non-silent role in a commercial, and the first Black person to receive a contract role on daytime television. She was the first woman to write the book, lyrics, and score for a musical, and the first woman to win a Grammy award for a Broadway cast recording.

Comments / 0

Community Policy