"Nothing and Nobody But Yourself Can Tell You Who You Are." - Chatting with Jonathon Michael Osgood!

It's an exciting time to be in Buffalo, especially if you love movies and film crews turning the city into a mini Hollywood. You probably know about John Krasinki being in town two years back to film A Quiet Place: Part II and of course, Guillermo del Toro and Bradley Cooper were in downtown Buffalo to film the movie, Nightmare Alley. That movie transformed Niagara Square into the 1930s and 40s for a week or two and was quite the sight in the cold winter.