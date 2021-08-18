"Nothing and Nobody But Yourself Can Tell You Who You Are." - Chatting with Jonathon Michael Osgood!
Meet Jonathon Michael Osgood. Jonathon recently performed in Oliver! at Myers Dinner Theatre and is a rising senior at Ball State University where he is studying musical theatre. Some of his past credits include Crazy For You (Jimmy), Daybreak (Ben), A Little Night Music, The Gift, and Final Notice. Jonathon has also had the opportunity to open for Jessica Vosk in Indianapolis.www.onstageblog.com
