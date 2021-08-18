Classic Features Return in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

The idea of time loops has grown more prominent across all forms of media over the past few decades, with movies like Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow and Palm Springs embracing the character development that can arise when a person is forced to repeat the same period of time over and over. Video games have dabbled with this concept as well, from AAA endeavors like The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and Returnal to smaller titles including Minit and Outer Wilds, where the player’s progression is directly tied to their ability to figure out how to make the most of their current loop and how to perfect their next go-around. The repetitive nature of the time loops can be seen as both a boon as the player familiarizes themselves with the recurring behaviors of characters and events, and a source of frustration when the player’s progress is abruptly halted by the predictable but unavoidable reset of the time loop. Finding that balance can go a long way towards helping the player see the story to its conclusion, and Twelve Minutes is the next game that quickly immerses the player in the small world of a man, his wife and a motivated cop. The real-time time loops of Twelve Minutes offer engaging and unique puzzles to solve and story beats to uncover, all the while being backed up by strong vocal performances, but the game’s unwillingness to guide the player in the right direction can lead to some unnecessary frustrations.