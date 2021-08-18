Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Classic Features Return in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

By Kevin Dunsmore on August 18, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Company today dropped a new trailer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl confirming the return of many fan-favorite features. The generation 4 remakes got a treasure trove of new details dropped today. While there are likely to be many fans that remain unhappy with the direction of these remakes versus previous ones, others will be happy to know that many classic features are returning.

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Platinum#The Pok Mon Company#The Secret Bases#Soulsilver#Palkia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Pokemon Viral TikTok Video Reveals What Dugtrio Looks Like Underground

The Pokemon world contains many great mysteries, but none as confounding as those surrounding Diglett and Dugtrio. The Ground-type Pokemon have been with the series since 1996, as part of the original 150. However, after 25 years, we still have no idea what they look like below the ground! Over the years, many fans and artists have revealed their interpretations, and one has gone viral lately on TikTok. In a video shared by @ThatchCollects, we can see a normal potted plant that has Dugtrio above ground, but when the top is removed, three well-toned looking Diglett can be found below!
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go community demands classic feature to fix healing problem

Pokemon Go players have come up with the perfect way to solve the problem of running out of Potions and Revives: it’s time for Niantic to introduce Pokemon Centers to the game!. While the popular mobile app features a number of staples from the mainline Pokemon franchise like Great Balls...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Receive New Gameplay Trailer; Contests, Underground, Oufits, and More

During today’s Pokemon Presents, a brand new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl was revealed. This trailer showcased an immense degree of content that will assuredly assuage fans’ fears. Contests have returned with a new rhythm game feature embedded within them, player characters now have customizable outfits, and the famous Underground has been expanded considerably.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Explore the Hisui Region and Meet New Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon Company, Game Freak, and Nintendo today dropped brand new details and a trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. A bold new take on the franchise, Pokémon Legends: Arceus made a big splash at its reveal. An open-world Pokémon game that blended RPG elements with action sounded great, though the footage on display appeared a bit rough. Today, new details and a trailer were released for the game, showcasing some of the plot details, gameplay, and new Pokémon.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl launches gameplay and a multitude of new details: character customization, Pokémon that follow us and more

During August’s new Pokémon Presents, a multitude of details have been revealed about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shimmering Pearl, the Nintendo Switch remakes that will be released on November 19. One of the confirmed novelties is that we can customize our main character on an aesthetic level, changing their...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Collector’s Cabinet: Bustafellows Collector’s Edition

There’s only one thing better than playing games and that’s collecting every piece of merchandise tied to them. There was nothing like flipping through your favorite gaming magazine and seeing a profile of a limited edition collectible or discovering a piece of memorabilia from a beloved game in an overlooked corner of a shop and it’s a feeling we strive to replicate every month as we look through our own collector’s cabinet and dig out items new and old to show the world.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Gamescom Stream Announced, Focuses on Parkour and Combat

Techland today announced the third stream for their Dying 2 Know streams for the upcoming title, Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The latest stream will take place during gamescom 2021, and is hence dubbed the Dying 2 Know gamescom Edition. It’ll take place August 26 at 11am PT with lead game designer Tymon Smektała. During the stream, the Techland team will drop a new trailer, reveal more about parkour and combat, and much more.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Review: Twelve Minutes

The idea of time loops has grown more prominent across all forms of media over the past few decades, with movies like Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow and Palm Springs embracing the character development that can arise when a person is forced to repeat the same period of time over and over. Video games have dabbled with this concept as well, from AAA endeavors like The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and Returnal to smaller titles including Minit and Outer Wilds, where the player’s progression is directly tied to their ability to figure out how to make the most of their current loop and how to perfect their next go-around. The repetitive nature of the time loops can be seen as both a boon as the player familiarizes themselves with the recurring behaviors of characters and events, and a source of frustration when the player’s progress is abruptly halted by the predictable but unavoidable reset of the time loop. Finding that balance can go a long way towards helping the player see the story to its conclusion, and Twelve Minutes is the next game that quickly immerses the player in the small world of a man, his wife and a motivated cop. The real-time time loops of Twelve Minutes offer engaging and unique puzzles to solve and story beats to uncover, all the while being backed up by strong vocal performances, but the game’s unwillingness to guide the player in the right direction can lead to some unnecessary frustrations.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

How to Understand Pokemon Card Rarity

From its inception Pokemon as a franchise has been sweeping the world. It's impossible to find someone that doesn't know what a Pikachu is. While many people interact with Pokemon through Video Games, or through Anime there are also a huge number of people who interact with the franchise through the Trading Card Game. With over 800 Pokemon in the world, and new cards that combine multiple Pokemon on one card, or even a single Pokemon that require four cards to summon it can be difficult to know what you have. Whether you're looking to get into Pokemon, or are finding your old binders of Pokemon cards it's important to understand Pokemon Card Rarity.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Genshin Impact Version 2.1 Coming September 1

Genshin Impact’s Version 2.1 update, Floating World Under the Moonlight will be available on September 1. This update adds content to the newly released Inazuma area that includes two major islands, three new playable characters and a finale to the main story in this turbulent nation. This update also includes the free new character Aloy from the Genshin Impact and Horizon Zero Dawn crossover event. In this update the Traveler will visit the Watatsumi Island, home to the resistance forces with dreamlike scenery and the Seira Island, a desolate place shrouded in perpetual storms. New boss enemies will be introduced including the Hydro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation and the Trounce Domain Boss Signora will be introduced.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

New Video Dives into Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’s Soundtrack

Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy know that 80’s rock music is an integral part of the dysfunctional space family, primarily thanks to Star-Lord’s fascination with the genre. So it came as little surprise when licensed music appeared during the combat sequence of our first look at the gameplay...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Ultra Age Demo Now Available on Nintendo eShop, PSN

Hack and slash games have grown in popularity over the years, and Ultra Age is a new take on that sub-genre with a multi-platform release. Interestingly, it’s set to hit the Switch and PlayStation 4 first and then later hit the PC. Pitting a single soldier with a kick-ass blade against a horde of demons, animals, and robots across a variety of environments – Ultra Age does look to mix things up a bit visually. You have fast actions to use alongside things like grappling hooks to bring foes closer to you. The demo offers up a nice amount of slicing and dicing ahead of the full game’s September 9 release date on both the eShop and PSN. Surprisingly, it will only set you back $29.99 at launch – so it’s a fairly-affordable brand-new release as well.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Weekend Begins

Diablo II: Resurrected will be having an open Beta this weekend that is open to anyone and everyone who wants to get a taste of this remaster prior to its September 23 release. Starting at 10:00 PT on August 20, players will be able to download the open Beta on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This Beta will be focused on multiplayer where up to eight friends can meet up to join forces against the Lord of Terror’s army or battle each other in PVP combat. Five of the seven classes will be playable: Amazon, Barbarian, Druid, Paladin and Sorceress. The event will feature the first two acts with no level cap. While the Beta will not be playable until tomorrow it can be pre-loaded now. Those who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrection were able to play the Early Access Beta last weekend should have their progress from last weekend carry over. This Beta would also be an opportunity to test out the cross progression between platforms.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

RiMS Racing Gets Launch Trailer, Available Now in Europe

NACON and Raceward Studios have announced the the motorbike racing simulation RiMS Racing is now available in Europe. The game has launched on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be available in North America on August 24. Players will choose from one of the eight fastest bikes in the world and manually upgrade and install parts as competing for championships is the goal. You can watch the launch trailer below and be on the look out for our review in the coming days.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

You can dig for valuable treasure and Pokémon Fossils, create your own Secret Base, find Pokémon living in Pokémon Hideaways and adventure with other Trainers at the Grand Underground in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are launching later this year for Nintendo Switch. Read on below to learn more:. Developed by ILCA, Inc., and directed by Junichi Masuda (GAME FREAK) and Yuichi Ueda (ILCA), Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl enable fans to experience the original story and game features from Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl in a fresh way. The original games have been faithfully reproduced and colorfully revitalized for Nintendo Switch. The sense of scale of the towns and routes has been carefully preserved, and fans who played the original games will recognize many familiar places. These games are updated with the easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences introduced in recent Pokémon core series video games, in addition to up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Wild West Meets Futuristic Dystopia in ExeKiller

The post-apocalypse has always been a popular setting for media, but lately it seems like dystopia has been overshadowing a it a bit. The themes are certainly not incompatible; quite the opposite in fact. So, it would only make sense for some developer to come along and combine the two. It seems polish game developer Paradark Studio thought so too, because that’s exactly what they’re attempting to do in their newly-announced title: “Exekiller.”
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Kazuma Kiryu Joins the Gang in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

The first two Super Monkey Ball titles are coming to modern hardware and bringing with them a slew of new roster members. In addition to Sonic, we’re also getting Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza series. While the normal monkey-based cast goes after bananas, Kiryu’s stages are littered with the health-boosting Staminan X drinks. Kiryu is an odd addition to Monkey Ball – but a logical one when you consider that Studio Ryu Ga Gotoku is crafting this remake of the SMB’s best-reviewed entries. Sega is going all-in on Banana Mania, which hits all consoles and PC on October 5. It will be available both digitally and physically on consoles, and digitally on PC.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Guardians Rising Expansion: Complete Review

Today, we conclude our latest stop on our trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we finish up with a full review of the set.

Comments / 0

Community Policy