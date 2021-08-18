The Latest: UK envoy says only days left for Afghan airlifts

Associated Press (AP) – Britain’s ambassador to Kabul says his team has got “days, not weeks” to speed up the evacuation of British nationals and Afghans who worked with U.K. forces. Laurie Bristow said his team helped 700 people fly out on military flights on Tuesday, and the goal is to help 1,000 people each day. He told Sky News that Britain is “trying to scale up the speed and pace over the next couple of days.” Bristow said the Taliban are supporting the operation and his team is working with them “where we need to, at a tactical, practical level.”